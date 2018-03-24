MUSLIM COMMUNITY :WE BACK ED

The Muslim community has pledged to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zanu PF party in the forthcoming elections saying they have been watching progress achieved in a few months by the new administration and are encouraged by the economic reforms which are critical not only for Zimbabwe but the entire region.



India, Pakistan, north African and middle eastern immigrants as well as some indigenous Zimbabweans who make up the Muslim community in Zimbabwe turned up in their numbers for the interactive meeting with the country’s political leadership.



Minister of State for Harare Province Cde Miriam Chikukwa commended the Muslim community for demonstrating their solidarity with the government and the people of Zimbabwe.



A representative of the Muslim youths Munyaradzi Kuseri, a representative of the Muslim business community Abudhabi Asali, Sheikh Ishmael Duwa of the Muslim Supreme Council, Mufti Shuaib Asali representing the Muslim community, Sister Zainab who was representing the Muslim women and Mufti Ishmael Menk, a Muslim religious leader all pledged support for President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections.





Muslim and Arab investors are keen to come and invest in Zimbabwe and the representatives promised that they are not going to adopt the wait and see attitude that is being exhibited by some quarters.