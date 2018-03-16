MURIDZO DRAGGED TO COURT

Musician Andrew Ngwenya, popularly known as Andy Muridzo, today appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko to answer to charges of driving a vehicle without a licence and negligent driving.



Muridzo pleaded guilty to the first charge but denied driving negligently. The court heard that while driving a car last month, Muridzo allegedly hit and damaged three vehicles. The accident occurred at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street on February 25 this year.





The matter is continuing this afternoon for bail application.