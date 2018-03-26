MUNGOSHI'S DAUGHTER'S NUDES LEAKED





Zimbabwean writer Charles Mungoshi’s daughter regrets having a relationship with a United Kingdom based man after he posted her nude photographs and videos on social media.





The 22-year-old Lorraine Mungoshi told H-Metro that her jilted lover Mike Mapiye, 37, posted her nude photographs and videos after she had broken up with him.





“Mike is my ex-boyfriend and he abused me and is now tarnishing my image by posting my nude photographs and videos on social media,” said Lorraine.

“I am not the only girl he abused; he does that to many girls and I want to believe he is a psycho. He abuses and manipulates women,” she said.





In the videos circulating on social media, Lorraine was recorded relieving herself in a toilet complaining of diarrhoea, another taking a bath, having sex and touching her private parts.





Contacted for comment, Mike, through his unidentified friend confirmed posting the videos and photographs on social media over Lorraine’s actions refusing to elaborate.



