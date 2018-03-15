MUGABE : I DID NOT WANT TO RESIGN

President Mugabe is facing the media for the first time since he was ousted in November. He said he was still popular and only MDC supporters in Harare had marched against him. Mugabe said he did not want to resign but was urged to do so by his wife, Grace. He said he wanted the Zanu PF congress to settle the leadership contest.



Mugabe denies owning 21 farms describing the Sunday Mail article as nonsense. He also denied responsibility for Gukurahundi, insisting that Zapu had arms of war and he had to act. Mugabe has given interviews to SABC and Times of London.