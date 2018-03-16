MUGABE FIGHTS TO KEEP MINERAL-RICH FARM

Former president Robert Mugabe has filed an urgent chamber application in the High Court in a bid to reclaim Smithfield Farm situated in Mazowe.



Mugabe claims ownership of the sprawling farmland through his Gushungo Holdings (Private) Limited, was ordered off the property in January this year in order to give unhindered access to small-scale miners, who claim to be the rightful owners of the same property.



High Court judge Happias Zhou ruled in January that the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Gushungo Holdings, through their personnel, should not interfere with the work of the gold miners pending determination of the matter. Daily News