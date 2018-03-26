MNANGAGWA IN ABIDJAN

President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday with a large delegation of CEOs from both the private and public sectors for the sixth edition of the Africa CEOs Forum, which will see Zimbabwe expanding its network of top level business contacts and new financial partners.



More than 1 200 influential African and international CEOs, investors and politicians from more than 70 countries are gathered here for the annual forum that begins today and ends tomorrow.



President Mnangagwa and his delegation comprising his advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa, Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Chief Air Marshal (Retired) Perrance Shiri, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Dr John Mangudya, several business leaders from the public and private sectors such as the Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA), Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), ZimTrade was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday morning by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Cabinet Ministers and service chiefs.





The Head of State and Government is expected to give an overview of Zimbabwe’s economic recovery prospects before an audience of more than 1 200 investors and business leaders.

He will share his vision during an unprecedented inter-presidential panel that takes place tomorrow

night.





The inter-presidential panel will include former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

President Mnangagwa and Mr Obasanjo will use the event to discuss how political leaders can help in building strong and reliable institutions in Africa.





Having emerged from a long period of economic isolation, Nigeria offers a solid example on which to base discussions on strategic priorities that must be implemented to build Zimbabwe’s economy and put an end to sanctions.

The Zimbabwean delegation will present the strategy for the country’s economic revival to the investor community gathered for the occasion with President Mnangagwa focusing on ways to lift the country out of isolation and get the economy on its feet.





President Mnangagwa’s ascension to power in November last year following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe marked the beginning of a new era for Zimbabwe after 17 years of forced isolation and illegal economic sanctions. The historic transition has raised the population’s expectations, especially around economic recovery and job creation.





President Mnangagwa, whose Government is already re-engaging with the rest of the world, will present the country’s economic potential to international investors and business community.

Zimbabwe which is the world’s third-largest platinum producer and has abundant diamond reserves, significant agricultural resources and one of the highest adult literacy rates in Africa, has a lot to offer.





President Mnangagwa is not the only new president using the ACF as a platform to meet investors as he joins new Liberian President George Weah, who came to power in December last year.

The Liberian leader will also present his strategy for economic transformation, improving the business climate and upgrading basic infrastructure in the African Western nation.