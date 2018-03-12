MIDLANDS UNI CUTS FEES FOR INTERNS

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) has heeded Government’s directive to reduce tuition fees for students on work-related learning by 40 percent.



In an interview, MSU information and public relations director Mrs Mirirai Mawere said the institution had already implemented the decision, which was made by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.



“As a State university, we are obliged to adhere to Government directives,” she said.

“We have taken heed of the directive and our students on attachment will now be paying 60 percent of the tuition fees being paid by our returning students.”







In a press statement, the Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Mr Desire Mutize Sibanda said they took the decision after careful considerations of the economic environment and socio- economic status of the students.





“The decision has been taken after careful consideration of the economic environment and the socio-economic status of the majority of the students,” he said. “Students on attachment meet the costs of accommodation, food and transport to and from work.





“The ministry has considered the variable and fixed costs attendant to students’ supervision and utilisation of teaching and learning facilities.”





Mr Sibanda said in reducing the costs, the ministry considered that the institutions needed funds to continue operating, as well as for the supervision of students on attachment.





“In reducing the cost to 60 percent for tuition, the ministry considered that institutions require funds to meet supervisory costs for each student on attachment although the majority of students continue to access library and other learning facilities while on attachment,” said Mr Sibanda. Herald