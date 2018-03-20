MDC SUPPORTERS STRANDED IN GWERU

Hundreds of MDC-T supporters bused from several districts in the Midlands province to attend a rally in Mkoba at the weekend were left stranded after they could not get transport back home.



Some of the stranded members later besieged Member of Parliament for Mkoba, Mr Amos Chibaya’s house to protest over the development.



Mr Chibaya who is also the party’s deputy national organiser later arranged transport for some members who stay on the outskirts of Gweru.



Party members from areas like Mberengwa and Gokwe were reportedly forced to sleep in the open and only found their own way back home yesterday.







“It was bad on the part of the organising department from my district in Chiwundura. We were promised transport to and from the rally but soon after the rally that ended around 5 pm on Sunday, the Lorry that had brought us from our village was nowhere to be found.





“We had to walk to the deputy national organiser’s home to protest and thus when transport was later availed. We got to our destination during the wee hours of today (yesterday),” said one of the angry MDC-T supporters from Chiwundura district.





Party insiders said some of the supporters slept in the open after they failed to get transport back home.

“We had people from Gokwe who slept at the venue and transport was only organised for them today. I think this reflects badly on us and such blunders should be avoided in future rallies,” said the source. — Herald