Tuesday, 27 March 2018

MDC OFFICIAL RAPES MINOR

Tuesday, March 27, 2018


The MDC-T Kariba party treasurer, who is also the 2018 aspiring Ward 8 councillor Kainos Bhasera Mutatu ,has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old minor.

Mutatu (60) was arraigned before Kariba magistrate Toindepi Zhou’s court facing charges of having a sexual relationship with a minor and contravening Section 70 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

The State, represented by prosecutor Mr Temptation Maromo, alleges that the relationship began on an unknown date in November last year when Mutatu reportedly allegedly proposed to the minor. Herald

