MDC OFFICIAL RAPES MINOR





The MDC-T Kariba party treasurer, who is also the 2018 aspiring Ward 8 councillor Kainos Bhasera Mutatu ,has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old minor.





Mutatu (60) was arraigned before Kariba magistrate Toindepi Zhou’s court facing charges of having a sexual relationship with a minor and contravening Section 70 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.



