MAN THUMPED AFTER FAILING TO PAY HOOKER



Malvin Ndlovu (20), Patrick Chabwedzera (24) and Clara Rubaya (20) —all from Cowdray Park — appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube charged with assault that resulted in their victim sustaining injuries.



Mr Ncube convicted them on their own pleas of guilty. He sentenced them to wholly suspended sentences of six months for good behaviour. The magistrate ordered them to pay a fine of $100 each.

The trio assaulted Mr Christopher Hwariva (25) on Tuesday after he had failed to pay for the services of their roommate Shupikai Sibanda who is a sex worker.



They assaulted Mr Hwariva with fists and an electric cord while he was naked. However, Rubaya told the magistrate that she did not use an electric cord during the assault. “When Shupikai called me into the room, Hwariva was still naked and I took his belt which I used when we were assaulting him,” she said.



Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu said on Tuesday at around 2AM, Mr Hwariva hired the services of Sibanda.



She then asked him to send the money to Rubaya’s EcoCash account since she did not have an account.



“After they had finished Rubaya said there was no money in her EcoCash account. That is when she called the other two accused persons and they assaulted the complainant several times with fists and an electric cord all over the body accusing him of not paying Sibanda for her services,” said Mrs Ndlovu.



