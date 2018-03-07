MAN KILLS HOOKER

A Mufakose man, Kundishora Gava, appeared in court yesterday for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and dumping the body at railway lines behind Bhadhela Wholesalers in Mbare, Harare.



The court heard that on September 27, the now deceased was at Fly High Bar soliciting for clients for the purposes of prostitution. It was alleged that Gava saw her with another man and confronted her before dragging her out of the bar.



He reportedly assaulted her until she became unconscious. Gava fled from the scene, the court heard.



It was alleged that her body was recovered the following day and ferried to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Mortuary.



A post mortem was carried out and concluded that death was due to haemoperitoneum, haempneumothorax, left pneumothorax, subdural haematoma — all secondary to blunt trauma.