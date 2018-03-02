MAN KILLS CHEATING WIFE

FOR butchering his wife whom he caught red handed having quality time with her boyfriend, a Rusape man has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on murder charges.





Christopher Taurai Taruona was convicted of murder as defined in Section 47 (1) (a) or (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 by High Court Judge, Justice Joseph Musakwa.





The court heard that on March 14 last year and at Derreck Farm in Rusape the suspect was arrested after fighting with Taurai Chisoni whom he accused of bedding his wife Patience Nyambo.





Around 8pm that same night after he was released from police custody, Taruona looked for his wife and found her at their residence. He assaulted her heavily with switches and only fled the scene upon realising that she had died. The deceased’s body was discovered the following morning by a neighbour who then reported the matter to the police.





A post mortem done at Rusape General Hospital concluded that the death was as a result of polytrauma which is a medical term describing the condition of a person who has been subjected to multiple traumatic injuries, such as a serious head injuries.



