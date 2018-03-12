MADHUKU FAILS TO LAND DEAN OF LAW FACULTY JOB

University of Zimbabwe law lecturer Professor Lovemore Madhuku’s bid to lead the institution’s Faculty of Law as dean flopped after he flunked an interview conducted by a panel headed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura.



The university advertised the post of dean to replace Mr Emmanuel Magade whose term had expired. The post was landed by another law lecturer, Dr Innocent Maga.



Registrar of University of Zimbabwe Dr Noel Mutongoreni advised Prof Madhuku last week that he had failed to make the grade.







“Thank you for your application for the post of Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Zimbabwe received on 24 November 2017. I regret to inform you that your application was not successful. May I take this opportunity to wish you success in your future endeavours,” said Dr Mutongoreni in a letter dated March 7.





In the advertisement, the university said it was looking for a person with an earned doctorate, scholar of note with credibility among other academic peers; one who would offer academic leadership and a scholar with ability to plan effectively and inspire and motivate staff in the faculty.





Dr Maja confirmed that he had been appointed as the new dean and described his appointment as an opportunity to transform the faculty.

He, however, said Prof Madhuku remained a top academic.





“Prof Madhuku is our luminary because of his academic achievement. We will continue to require his services,” said Dr Maja.





When contacted, Prof Madhuku confirmed the development, which he said was surprising.

“Yes, it is true that I applied for the post. I attended an interview on 28 February 2018. It is also true that I have been advised by the Registrar that I was not successful. I was surprised, but not disappointed. I have been with the UZ for 23 years and thought it was now time for me not only to teach and research, but also to provide academic leadership,” said Prof Madhuku.





He said what surprised him was that he was the only full professor in the Faculty of Law who is below the age of 65.





“I was encouraged by many both in the university and in the legal fraternity, who read the advertisement and rightly reasoned that since the new thrust was for professors to lead faculties, it would have been remiss for me not to apply.





“The idea was to be dean for a short time to inspire and groom young scholars to attain professorship and take over academic leadership. This is what surprised me because I am the only full professor below 65 years in the Faculty of Law,” he said.





Prof Madhuku holds a first class Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from UZ, a first class Master of Laws and Doctor of Philosophy from University of Cambridge in England.

He has been a full professor of law since 2011. Herald