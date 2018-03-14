KILLER KOMBI DRIVER JAILED

A BULAWAYO commuter omnibus driver plying the Plumtree–Bulawayo route who killed a villager in a hit-and-run accident was yesterday sentenced to an effective six months in prison.



Thabani Clifford Moyo (27) of 2625 Nketa 6 in Bulawayo was convicted on his own plea by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere. Passing sentence, Mr Mawere said Moyo was a danger to other road users.





“You were driving at an excessive speed that’s why you failed to control your vehicle which then hit a scotch cart. Three people in the cart were seriously injured and one later died.

You failed to stop when an accident seemed imminent,” said Mr Mawere.





Prosecutor, Mr Butholwezwe Bhebhe told the court that on 26 November, last year, at around 8:30PM, Moyo was driving a Toyota Hiace, a public service vehicle along Bulawayo- Plumtree road with three passengers on board.





Upon reaching the 75 kilometre peg, Moyo failed to give sufficient space for overtaking and as a result he hit the scotch cart which was travelling in the same direction.

The cart overturned throwing three passengers on the ground and killing two donkeys on the spot.

Moyo’s vehicle veered of the road and was only stopped by a perimeter fence.





The court heard that Moyo did not bother to check what had happened to the villagers but reversed his damaged vehicle and fled from the scene.





The injured villagers were only helped by good Samaritans who rushed them to Mpilo Central Hospital where one of them later died. Investigations led to Moyo’s arrest.Chronicle