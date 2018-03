KHUPE'S FULL SPEECH

Fourthly, the current problem that our economy is facing is economic stagnation. In order for the economy to revive we need to attract foreign direct investment through investor friendly policies and ease of doing business. This will lead to job creation. Zimbabwe is one of the most educated nations however the sad reality is that we are producing graduates with no prospects of employment. The youths are the future and yet the majority of them are unemployed and as we stand we have an entire generation which is in danger of not having the desired life that they want and deserve. The Zimbabwean economy is highly informalised with more than 5.4 million people surviving within the informal sector and yet informalisation does not facilitate capital accumulation. It is therefore important that the formal sector starts operating so that production will be the order of the day. This will then lead to the exportation of goods that will earn the much needed foreign currency which will end the liquidity crisis and phase out the bond notes resulting in the use of one strong stable currency. We shall ensure that there is mainstreaming of gender in all facets of our life, and particularly we should promote the empowerment of vulnerable groups such as women, the young and people living with disabilities.