KHUPE MUST BE EXPELLED : MDC YOUTHS





MDC-T youth assembly boss Happymore Chidziva yesterday fired a salvo at party deputy president Thokozani Khupe, declaring she has outlived her welcome in the party and must be expelled as soon as possible.





Although there were reports of negotiations between Khupe and MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa, the party has witnessed serious power struggles between the two.

Khupe claims to be the legitimate leader, having been elected by congress.





The party’s national council recently gave a seven-day ultimatum against Khupe and other leaders to accept the status quo and join the rest of the leaders or face the full wrath of the constitution.





Although the seven days have expired, Khupe has scoffed at the ultimatum and has maintained her stance on the leadership debacle.





Chidziva said the party must act so that they have clear direction with a single leadership under Chamisa.





“In the spirit of safeguarding the MDC-T party, I demand (both in my personal and representative capacity as the chairman of the youth assembly) the immediate implementation of the national council resolution to expel Thokozani Khupe from the party,” Chidziva said yesterday.





“Her seven-day ultimatum to attend party activities, which she has been absenting herself from for close to eight months, has expired. The further three-day extension to this ultimatum which was given by the president has also since expired.





“Khupe’s continued stay in our movement will cause more harm than good and it’s time we get rid of her. In our clarity and honesty, we state here categorically that we do not have space for rebellious malcontents who are bent on destroying the party.”





Chidziva accused Khupe of failing to respect party organs and resolutions, claiming she has been conducting unsanctioned meetings meant to sabotage the party. He urged youths to toe the line, remain disciplined and defend the vision and legacy of the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.



