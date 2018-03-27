The High Court has indefinitely postponed the case in which jailed
rapist and former Bikita West Member of Parliament Munyaradzi Kereke is
appealing against both conviction and the 10 year-sentence imposed on
him.
Kereke recently lost his bid for bail pending appeal on the grounds of changed political circumstances.
Kereke, a former advisor to then Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono, was jailed after being convicted for raping his then 11-year-old relative, following private prosecution proceedings, about six years after the commission of the crime. Herald
Tuesday, 27 March 2018
KEREKE APPEAL POSTPONED INDEFINITELY
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
