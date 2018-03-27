KEREKE APPEAL POSTPONED INDEFINITELY

The High Court has indefinitely postponed the case in which jailed rapist and former Bikita West Member of Parliament Munyaradzi Kereke is appealing against both conviction and the 10 year-sentence imposed on him.



Kereke recently lost his bid for bail pending appeal on the grounds of changed political circumstances.





Kereke, a former advisor to then Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono, was jailed after being convicted for raping his then 11-year-old relative, following private prosecution proceedings, about six years after the commission of the crime. Herald