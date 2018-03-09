I'M NOW A FULL TIME FARMER : CHIPANGA

Ex-Zanu PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga will be allowed to tend to his farm business in Makoni in Manicaland as he waits trial for slandering Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at a press conference last year.



Yesterday, Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande altered bail conditions which his legal team said were “too stringent.” Chipanga, who is out on $500 bail, has been reporting twice a day at Borrowdale Police Station.



Through his lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, he asked to have his reporting conditions revised to once a week.



Prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba did not object to Chipanga’s application Magistrate Mazhande resolved to relax Chipanga’s bail conditions so that he reports only twice a week at Borrowdale Police Station.



Madhuku had argued: “The applicant is only person in the country that is still on stringent bail conditions (from the November military intervention).



“He is religiously reporting twice a day everyday despite that he is not a Harare person. He is now a full time farmer in Makoni District, Manicaland.”



Madhuku added that Chipanga had constitutional rights to keep his life intact and fend for his family. The matter was remanded to April 6. Daily News

Posted in: