IGNORE RANTING MUGABE : WADYAJENA

Zanu PF legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena says former president Robert Mugabe is desperately trying to divide Zanu PF and must be ignored.





Addressing hundreds of party supporters yesterday in Gokwe Nembudziya, Cde Wadyajena said Mugabe is supporting opposition political parties to dilute the party’s votes in the forthcoming elections.

He said that it is the responsibility of party members particularly the youths to be vanguards of the revolutionary party and be alert to any forms of diversion that may result from opposition political parties.

Wadyajena implored the electorate to vote for the party’s presidential candidate Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa.





The country is set to hold its elections this year with the clarion call by President Mnangagwa being for peaceful, free and fair elections.





Preparations for the elections have already been given thumbs up by various regional organs including SADC, and the African Union, with the latest greenlight coming from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP.



