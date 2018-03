I WILL NEVER LEAVE ZANU PF : GOCHE

“As we are heading tawards elections, my rivals are trying to de-campaign me by lying that I have joined the NPF but what I can assure you is that I will never leave Zanu PF. Even the likes of [former Vice President, Joice] Mujuru have approached me but I declined to join her party. So I can’t join political minnows like [Saviour] Kasukuwere and his team, who fired me from Zanu PF before they were also fired,” said Cde Goche.