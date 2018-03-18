I WILL NEVER LEAVE ZANU PF : GOCHE





Shamva North legislator, Cde Nicholas Goche has distanced himself from the political party, the National Patriotic Front (NPF), saying he cannot associate with his enemies.





Cde Goche declared that his blood is Zanu PF and this comes amid social media reports that he has joined the opposition NPF, which is fronted by Ambrose Mutinhiri.





Addressing headmasters, councillors and the political leadership in Shamva, Cde Goche said prospective legislators are spreading malicious reports that he has joined new political party as a way of decampaigning him.





“As we are heading tawards elections, my rivals are trying to de-campaign me by lying that I have joined the NPF but what I can assure you is that I will never leave Zanu PF. Even the likes of [former Vice President, Joice] Mujuru have approached me but I declined to join her party. So I can’t join political minnows like [Saviour] Kasukuwere and his team, who fired me from Zanu PF before they were also fired,” said Cde Goche.





Zanu PF Politburo member, Cde Kenneth Musanhi urged the gathering to stand by their legislator in championing development.



