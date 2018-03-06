HRE COUNCIL RAKES IN $2 MILLION FROM VENDORS

Harare City Council has raked in over $2 million from the informal operators against a projected revenue income of over $5 million. The city cited lack of enforcement powers and political interference for failure to reach the target.



The informal sector comprises flea markets, home industries and guarded car parks.

Recent minutes of the Informal Sector Committee’s housing and social development led byMr Edmore Nhekairo indicate they expect revenue collection to increase this year as preparatory work is underway to regularize and revive defunct markets and home industries. Herald