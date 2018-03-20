GRANDPA ACCUSED OF RAPING GIRL (6) ACQUITTED

A 69-year-old Chitungwiza man, who was being accused of raping his six-year-old neighbour, has been acquitted due to lack of evidence.



Ashanie Shakie was acquitted by Chitungwiza regional magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa yesterday after a full trial.



Ms Chivasa said there was no evidence to prove that Shakie had committed the offence.

“The medical report which was tendered by the State did not show any evidence of rape, hence the court could not rely on it,” she said. “State failed to prove its case and I have found you innocent.”





Prosecutor Mr Tendai Mukariri was alleging that on February 23, the minor was playing with a friend outside the family home.





Shakie was alleged to have called the minor and promised to give her money. It was alleged he carried the minor on his back and raped her in a trench. The State alleged that Shakie gave the minor 10 cents after committing the offence.





The alleged abuse came to light after the mother noticed that the minor was having difficulties in walking. She took the minor to the clinic where she was advised to report the alleged abuse to the police, leading to Shakie’s arrest.





Meanwhile, a Chitungwiza man has been jailed for one year for robbery.Tichaona Madade (29) was facing robbery charges together with Sherperd Nyamukapa (32) and Masamba Tanyaradzwa (22) after attacking Allen Chipaike (32).





The other two were acquitted while Madade was convicted by Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Blessing Murwisi after a full trial.

Madade pleaded not guilty but was convicted after overwhelming evidence.





Mrs Murwisi initially sentenced him to an 18-month jail term, but set aside six months for five years on condition of good behaviour.





Prosecutor Mr Tendai Katonha told the court that on February 4 at around 10pm, the complainant was travelling home from Chigovanyika Night Club when it started raining. He decided to seek shelter at a flea market shade nearby and upon arrival he found two people standing at a distance.





Two other people came out of the nightclub and joined the other two who were already seeking shelter under the shade and tipped them that Chipaike was flush in cash.





The complainant overheard them and tried to run back to the nightclub. The four, however, managed to catch him before stabbing him with an unknown object in the neck several times. They also kicked him in the face before stealing $64.





Chipaike sustained a deep cut on his back as a result of the assault.

The complainant’s friend who was coming out of the bar saw what was happening and tried to intervene but was chased away by the group. Chipaike was later assisted by relatives who referred him to Chitungwiza Central Hospital.