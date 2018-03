GOVT TO APPEASE RESTLESS SOLDIERS

The restlessness of the soldiers is heightened by the realisation that only the top security brass has so far benefitted from Mugabe’s dramatic ouster. The chief beneficiaries of the removal of the long-serving ruler in the army were former ZDF boss retired general Constantino Chiwenga who is now vice-president in change of the Defence ministry; Sibanda who succeeded him, Zimbabwe National Army commander Edzai Chimonyo who replaced Sibanda, former ZDF chief-of-staff (quartermaster) Sibusiso Moyo now Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and ex-Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Marshal Perrence Shiri appointed Agriculture minister. As a result of Shiri’s elevation, Elson Moyo came in to replace him.