Government has cut tuition fees for students on attachment by 40 percent, bringing relief to learners who were struggling to meet the costs.
Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development secretary Dr Desire Sibanda said Government had considered the economic environment and socio-economic status of a majority of the students.
Thursday, 8 March 2018
GOVT CUTS TUITION FEES
Thursday, March 08, 2018 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
Government has cut tuition fees for students on attachment by 40 percent, bringing relief to learners who were struggling to meet the costs.
0 comments:
Post a Comment