GINIMBI : I WILL BRING DAVIDO TO HARARE

FLAMBOYANT business tycoon, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, has taken it upon himself to ensure that slippery Nigerian superstar, Davido, who last year stood up Zimbabwean fans on more than one occasion, finally fulfils his assignment in Harare. Ginimbi says he is fully aware of the damage that Davido’s no-shows caused to music lovers’ confidence in the artiste, which obviously may see many people being cynical about the April 21 gig, but the 33-year-old “self-made millionaire”, believes his reputation as an achiever will convince Davido’s fans that he can pull this off.



Featuring Jah Prayzah, ExQ and Killer T, the gig is set to take the form of an all-white party, Ginimbi’s trademark, at least for the VIPs and VVIPs, as Zimbabwean showbiz’s newest music promoter takes live concerts to a whole new level.



A seasoned local promoter has been roped in to guarantee smooth flow of the high stakes affair, as Ginimbi’s team studies the local showbiz terrain for even bigger events in the near future. Dubbed “30 Billion Concert”, the event is set to attract big spenders, most of whom have been felt left out when Ginimbi throws his glitzy annual all-white parties where only a select few are invited.

Beverages like Moet, Veuve Clicquot, Ciroc and high-end cognacs, whiskeys, vodkas; which are normally not in stock at gigs held at the Harare International Conference Centre, will be overflowing on the day. Reason being that Liquor Boys, a high-end alcoholic beverages supplier is partnering show organisers.





As for the music, Killer T would have released his newest product on April 6, which most music lovers, not just Zim dancehall fans, are eagerly waiting for. A collaboration between himself and Jah Prayzah will have also hit the music scene – and there is no doubt anticipation of a live performance of the song by the two artistes will whet many a music fan’s appetite.





On April 14 ExQ aka Mr Putiti, drops his latest “Tseu Tseu”, on which award-winning DJ Tamuka and barrier-breaker DJ Stavo are believed to have lent a hand. One wonders what is on that album or what hits it could spew that ExQ’s legion of mostly female followers would “kill for” to watch being performed live.





By the way – “Nhema” that anthemic song by Killer T and ExQ is still a club banger. If, say, the two artistes decide to recreate the magic that produced the mega hit live on stage at the HICC, the roof could actually come down. This show, because of its line-up, is scary, it makes one anxious, but most importantly – this could be history in the making.

“My Lilly” that collaboration between Jah Prayzah and Davido is now finally going to come to life live on stage; let us hope the HICC does not prove to be too small for this “made-in-heaven” line-up. Not much needs be said about Jah Prayzah and his abilities – he has proved himself countless times. But if he does not bring his A-game on the day, he could leave the venue with his tail neatly tucked in-between his legs.

According to Ginimbi, it is not lost on Davido that he let a lot of people down when he failed to come to Zimbabwe on previous occasions. Thus, Nigeria’s fourth richest musician, at a cool US$25 million according to Forbes Magazine, will come prepared to wow music aficionados with “all his hits and wits”.





“My guy, Davido understands fully the import of his no-shows. He has told me that he will bring to the stage not just his hits but his wits as well,” said Ginimbi in a brief interview last week.

He added: “As organisers we also understand what is at stake, so we will do everything we can with the resources at our disposal, to make sure that he comes to pay his debt to thousands of his fans here, who no doubt are in disbelief, but will believe once all this comes together.





“My team is on the ground. I have no history of failure and we are working with seasoned people in terms of organisational ability. This is definitely happening and Zimbabweans need not fear anything because this is the beginning of bigger things in local showbiz, we have come to add value to the game, we are changing things.” Sunday Mail