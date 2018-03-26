FRANCE PUSHES FOR LIFTING OF SANCTIONS

President Mnangagwa is determined to transform the lives of Zimbabweans and the reforms he is implementing will see France advocating the complete removal of economic sanctions on Zimbabwe, a French official has said.



French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Mr Jean-Baptise Lemoyne yesterday said President Mnangagwa wanted change for the people of Zimbabwe and France was pleased with reforms being carried out.



He made the remarks after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa who is here attending the 2018 Africa CEO Forum, a gathering which brings together over 1 600 investors and business leaders.



“We are very aware of the reforms that the new Government wants for Zimbabwe and we are advocating within the European Union (EU) the lifting of sanctions,” he said. Herald