FOREIGN ENVOYS MUST NOT BACK ED GOVT : NCUBE

THE MDC Alliance has questioned the rush by foreign envoys in endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration as legitimate, saying only a free, fair and credible election will deal with legitimacy issues.



Welshman Ncube, the MDC Alliance spokesperson and MDC leader, said the opposition also feels Mnangagwa’s administration is offside in rushing to sign several deals with foreign countries.



“We are aware that a number of Western countries, not only Russia that backed the military coup, are falling over each other to recognise the junta as the legitimate government of Zimbabwe. The fact of the matter is that Mnangagwa’s regime lacks legitimacy, the junta lacks legitimacy,” he told Southern Eye in an interview.



“The only source of legitimacy would be through the people via open, transparent free and fair elections. Elections are only four to five months away. What is the rush, what is the stampede? Let elections be held before we can talk about issues around the legitimacy of the government as well as signing deals with them.”



Just last week, Zimbabwe and Russia signed three memorandums of understanding on agricultural and industrial revitalisation support, including special economic zones and military technical assistance.







This followed a visit to the country by Russian Foreign Affairs minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mnangagwa, who has struggled to shake off accusations by critics of having assumed office through a military coup, has promised to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

Foreign envoys have, however, endorsed him.





He also promised to allow international election monitors observe the general elections.

Ncube, however, said some deals Mnangagwa’s administration had signed must be brought to Parliament for scrutiny in line with the Constitution.





“When we conduct these international relations, we must do it in a way that is within the pillars of international obligations. As Zimbabwe, as a country, our Constitution requires that any treaties that we enter into with any foreign country, any agreement we enter into, or any funding arrangement should be placed before Parliament, debated and adopted in Parliament,” he said.





“Therefore, we expect that all these things, which are being done with Russia, which Russia is promising must be brought to Parliament, so that the legitimate representation of the people which is Parliament can deliberate on them as required by law.”





Ncube said the government has previously been accused of mortgaging the country’s minerals for capital.





Recently, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, John Mangudya said the country was ready to securitise its mineral resources in exchange for long-term

capital. Newsday