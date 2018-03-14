FIT AGAIN CHIWENGA BACK AT WORK

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga got back to work last week on Thursday, a day after he was rushed to hospital, after suffering a dramatic fall at the Zanu PF headquarters - forcing him to cancel his politburo attendance.







The 61-year-old was released from a hospital with minor injuries and bruises, presidential spokesperson George Charamba told the Daily News. A smiling Chiwenga showed up alongside President Emmerson Mnangagwa at an engagement with the private sector last Thursday.





Charamba said Zimbabweans need not worry about the health of Chiwenga as he was in high spirits.

“Worry? Never! He was back at work by Thursday. You would have seen him with His Excellency at the Lavrov meeting,” Charamba said, referring to Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s meetings with Mnangagwa and senior government officials, where they signed an agreement to establish a special economic zone for Russian firms to manufacture goods for export.





“You may know he (Chiwenga) is driving investment projects in the presidency.”

Charamba said the VP was fine and there was no need for further observation by doctors.

“The ex-rays showed no serious injury, only bruised tissue on his arm which needed a little application of balm,” Charamba told the Daily News.





Chiwenga tripped and fell and hurt his hand just after arriving for last Wednesday’s conclave, whose agenda included election preparations, mobilisation of voters, party regalia and the threat of defections ahead of the crucial mid-year general election.





The former commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces reportedly missed a step and slipped, before injuring his hand.





He sustained a mild sprain. Chiwenga was mobbed by concerned staffers and colleagues at the Zanu PF headquarters foyer, who commiserated with him as he was being rushed to hospital.

He was whisked away in his Range Rover, escorted by the police. Daily News