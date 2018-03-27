FAKE SOLDIERS ROB BUSINESSMAN OF $100K

Six criminals donning fake Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) uniforms recently robbed a businessman in Harare of $100 000.



The criminals attacked the businessman at his Borrowdale house after getting inside information from his nephew.



Three of the suspects have since appeared before a Harare magistrate charged with robbery.

On February 23, a four-member gang including a 21-year-old woman wearing ZNA uniforms pounced on another businessman Mr Tawanda Zeze at his house in Belvedere, Harare.







The gang vanished with over $21 000. One of the robbers, Mildred Makoto (21) of plot 86, Marwende Road, Snake Park, Harare, yesterday appeared before magistrate Ms Josephine Sande charged with robbery. Her alleged accomplices are still at large.





She was remanded in custody to today for bail application. The prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on February 23 at around 8pm, Makoto and her accomplices hatched a plan to rob Mr Zeze.





Two of the gang members wore a complete ZNA uniform and proceeded to Zeze’s house.

When they arrived at the house, they allegedly identified themselves as soldiers before informing Mr Zeze that he was wanted at their barracks for questioning.





They said it was in connection with the operations of his company, More than Conquerors Trust Organisation.





It is the State’s case that they dragged him into his bedroom indicating that they wanted to conduct some searches.





They allegedly ordered him to open his safe and out of fear, Mr Zeze complied.

The gang, the court heard, stole $21 000 which was in the safe and three mobile phones. Herald