FACE PRIMARIES : SIKHALA TELLS MDC BIGWIGS

I sometimes wonder whether some people are normal. Why do they want to be imposed and evade the mill of a democratic process of going through primary elections to represent people. Do such people have functional brains or are just ambitious useless people?
Chamisa went through the mill of the National Council seeking endorsement. I moved the motion if there is anybody who feel that he or she needs to lead the party at the recent NE meeting. No one showed interest.
Same should be the process to anyone who wish to hold any position in the party, whether being a Councillor or an MP you must be exposed to the people. If you are wanted people will speak. No one will be imposed on my face. Never. Seek the people's mandate to represent them not hallucinating kuti you want to be imposed. Job Sikhala
0 comments:
Post a Comment