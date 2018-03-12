EX CON STABS NEIGHBOUR TO DEATH

AN ex-convict from Kwekwe who was released from prison recently allegedly fatally stabbed his neighbour following a misunderstanding during a beer drink.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the murder which occurred last Wednesday at around 3AM in Amaveni Suburb in Kwekwe.





She said the ex-convict, Ntokozo Ncube (28), allegedly fatally stabbed Simbarashe Ruvingo (30) while they were drinking beer at Amaveni Shops.





Ass Insp Mukwende said after committing the crime, Ncube allegedly fled to Zhombe in an attempt to evade arrest.





“I can confirm that police in Kwekwe are investigating a case of murder where a man died after being attacked with a knife by a man who was recently released from prison. It is alleged that the suspect Ntokozo Ncube was drinking beer in a nightclub together with Simbarashe Ruvingo at Amaveni Shops,” she said.





Asst Insp Mukwende said Ncube and Ruvingo were seen by fellow patrons drinking beer together while dancing to music.





She said it is alleged that Ncube suddenly withdrew a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ruvingo on the collar bone.

“After stabbing Ruvingo, Ncube dragged him outside but other patrons followed behind and upon seeing that the patrons were following behind he chased them away while threatening to stab them. The suspect boarded a car and fled from the scene. Ruvingo stood up before collapsing on the tarmac and died,” she said.





Asst Insp Mukwende said the suspect was arrested in Zhombe on the same day following a tip off.

“The suspect is in police custody and assisting with investigations, he will appear in court soon,” she said.





In an unrelated incident, a Kwekwe teenager was allegedly murdered by unknown assailants who then burnt the body with tyres and dumped the remains in a bush.

Ass Insp Mukwende said the body, which is yet to be identified, was discovered by a passer5by last Tuesday.





“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case where a human body was found burnt beyond

recognition in a bush in Kwekwe near Gokwe-Kwekwe road.





“The deceased is estimated to be around 15 years old,” she said. Chronicle