ELECTIONS COMMISSION FOR ZANU PF

ZANU-PF plans to set up an Elections Commission in line with provisions of its constitution to manage the party’s primary elections ahead of the harmonised polls scheduled for later this year.



The Commission will be chaired by the party’s National Political Commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje while other members will be appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa based on their experience and loyalty to the party, among other attributes.



This was discussed at an extraordinary session of the Politburo at the party’s headquarters this afternoon.