All is now set for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s star rallies in Hwange and Bubi set for tomorrow.





The Zanu PF Matabeleland North Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting held at the party’s provincial offices in Lupane yesterday revealed that over 5000 people are expected to attend the rally in Hwange.





The first rally will be held at Mabale in Hwange and will be attended by people from Hwange, Binga and Lupane districts while the second one will be held along Nkayi road and will be attended by people in Bubi, Tsholotsho, Nkayi and Umguza districts.





President Mnangagwa is expected to tour the Gwayi-Shangani dam project in Hwange as well as Ingwigwizi Bridge along Nkayi road.





The Gwayi-Shangani dam project, which was first approved by the cabinet of the colonial government in 1912, is still miles away from completion while Ingwigwizi bridge has remained incomplete for more than 20 years.





The two star rallies in Matabeleland will be the first for President Mnangagwa eversince he assumed the Office of the President in November last year and will be used as a platform to garner support for the ruling Zanu PF party ahead of this harmonised elections.