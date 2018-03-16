ED : MY ECONOMIC VISION





THE country’s speedy economic recovery hinges on all Zimbabweans and businesses embracing a shared national vision to come up with a “Proudly Zimbabwean” product saleable to the world, President Mnangagwa has said.





Officially opening the 5th CEO Africa Roundtable here yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who was the guest speaker, said the country’s vision is to be a prosperous middle class economy characterised by increased investment, decent jobs, free from poverty and corruption by 2030.





“I want to call upon every Zimbabwean whether local or in the Diaspora to come on board and help rebuild our country. Our national aspirations can be speedily realised through a shared vision and the creation of a ‘Proudly Zimbabwean’ product and service culture.





“Zimbabwe is ours together hence we all have an obligation to build a resilient and productive economy underpinned by entrepreneurship, professionalism and the ingenuity of our people. Let us in our individual and collective groupings build national consensus towards the realisation of vision 2030,” he said.





President Mnangagwa said he had engaged stakeholders widely and was optimistic of a brighter future for the country.





He challenged Zimbabweans to be patriotic and have a change of mindset to grow the economy.





Cde Mnangagwa urged local businesses to seek joint ventures and private-public partnerships with foreign partners to harness capital and technology to promote economic recovery.





“In this regard let me make an emphatic invitation to local companies to be at the forefront of increasing and expanding their operations as this demonstrates confidence in our country’s potential and vision for the future.





“I urge business, industry and commerce to take a leading role in easing the doing of business and enhancing competitiveness through innovative ICT solutions that simplify our daily management and administrative tasks,” he said.





President Mnangagwa, who launched the ICT policy on Wednesday, said the use of technology should cascade to all sectors of the economy as the country modernises.





He urged captains of industry to support technological innovation by availing funding, sponsorship and mentorship to young innovators, as well as support linkages in the Special Economic Zones.





President Mnangagwa appealed to industry and business to design their strategies with regional integration in mind, saying this would help integrate Zimbabwe into the main streams of global trade and support the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.





He challenged businesses to decentralise so as to develop provincial and rural economies and create more jobs in line with the country’s vision 2030.





President Mnangagwa said there is no going back on zero tolerance to corruption and appealed to industry to practise good corporate governance and show the way by inculcating a culture of integrity, accountability, transparency and hard honest work.





For realisation of the various goals, President Mnangagwa said, his administration is committed to addressing policies and regulations that impede business through unnecessary bureaucracy, red tape, bottlenecks and high costs.





He said the country was drawing lessons from economies such as China, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.





Cde Mnangagwa said some of the government’s priority capital projects include recapitalisation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe, dualisation of the country’s major highways and power generation as these are key enablers in attracting foreign direct investment.





CEOs from both public and private sector are attending the conference which ends today under the theme: “Zimbabwe open for business Agenda 2040.”





President Mnangagwa said the meeting creates a platform for networking to enable government and the private sector to deliberate on topical issues to set the country firmly on a new economic path. Herald



