ED JUST AS DISAPPOINTING : DZAMARA'S WIFE

THE wife of the missing activist, Itai Dzamara, Sheffra, yesterday said it has been a painful three years of waiting for the return of her husband, whose whereabouts remain unknown, saying this was taking a toll on their children.





This came as numerous organisations accused the government of not doing enough to put a lid to the case, despite a court order for authorities to do everything possible to investigate the matter.

In an interview yesterday at a remembrance event for Dzamara, Sheffra said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration was as disappointing as his predecessor, Robert Mugabe’s in bringing closure to the Dzamara issue.





“It’s painful to go for three years without knowing my husband’s whereabouts, with the government being silent on the matter,” she said.





“I have minor children, who continuously ask when their father will return home.

“They know what happened to him, but they kept asking and I don’t have answers, this is painful.

“I was hopeful [because of] the new government, but as it stands, it is mum on the issue and 100 days have lapsed without any clue. It is becoming clear to me that the government’s attitude is similar to the previous one.”





Dzamara’s brother, Patson said the police have not been updating the family on their investigations, as ordered by the courts.





“That has not been happening, in the initial stages, yes, but like we said, that was just a decoy for them to comply with the High Court ruling and be seen, as if they are doing something,” he said.

“However, as we went along, they stopped and, as of now, I can reveal that its almost over a year since they got in touch.”





Various organisations converged at Africa Unity Square in Harare yesterday and condemned the government’s opacity.





They implored the government to protect human rights defenders. Amnesty International boss, Cousin Zilala said the government made a commitment at the Geneva human rights conference in 2016 that they will up their search.





“At the time, Mnangagwa was still deputy, but now he is in charge and it’s over 100 days now in power,” he said.





“We have not seen a sign that the government is committing itself to searching and finding Itai Dzamara and we are saying the government must show its commitment to safeguard human rights.”





Zilala said this was a bad omen for holding free and credible election.

“If you maintain a culture of impunity, human rights violations will always follow you,” he explained. “It will never end.





“This call will never end until he is found and as AI (Amnesty International) we are consistent when it comes to human rights violations. “As long as there is no closure, we will continue demanding for Itai Dzamara from the government.” Newsday