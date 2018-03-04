ED HAS MY VOTE COMES TO BYO

ZANU-PF youths must work for the party and avoid being used by power hungry individuals who will abandon them after achieving their wishes, an official has said.







Speaking to hundreds of youths at a provincial launch of the #ED Has My Vote Campaign in Bulawayo yesterday, Zanu-PF senator who is also Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs, Cde Angeline Masuku said everyone works for the party and not individuals. She said previously youths were used as “property” by some politicians who were seeking self glory.





“If I do not support your programmes I will be letting the President and you down as youths, if you also do not support my programmes it will be the same. In this light I want to assure you that I am there for you in all what you do. We are all here to work for the party. Some of you were used in the past; you thought it was a good thing. Please do not be someone else’s property, we are all working for Zanu-PF, not individuals,” she said.

Cde Masuku also encouraged the youths who want to stand for the party in the forthcoming elections to do so.





“Some of you here have degrees and other qualifications. I support you if you want to take up positions like Member of Parliament or councillor in the coming elections. We want to groom you to be future leaders as we will go eventually. I told the President during our swearing in that I was now a three-legged person as I use a walking stick. I asked him what should I do about it since I was old, he said I must go and work. Here I am working, so you younger ones should do even more during this time,” she encouraged.





Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Lewis Matutu who was the guest of hounor at the launch said the youths were using modern means of campaigning that appeal to them.

“We discovered that youths spend most of their time on social media platforms so we decided to make use of that which appeals to them as a campaign tool. We have a lot of support from the student movement who cannot attend our rallies so we are tagging them along by keeping them in the loop via social media. So they can be reading their books at school and following the campaign online,” he said.





Cde Matutu said the youth cannot talk about the #ED Has My Vote campaign if they are not registered to vote and do the actual voting on the day. He said all youths must take part in the forthcoming election and make a difference. The deputy secretary said some youths were lost along the way and now should be reintegrated into the party. He said they were welcome but must be reoriented on the ideologies of the party.





Zanu-PF Bulawayo province youth chairman Cde Khumbulani Mpofu said the #ED Has My Vote campaign was approved by the Politburo as a workable tool for the youth. He said social media has proven to be powerful in the days leading to the new dispensation. Sunday News