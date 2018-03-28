ED COMMISSIONS KARIBA POWER STATION EXPANSION





President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commissioned the Kariba South Hydro Power Station expansion project today.





The $533 million energy expansion project will add two more units or generators with a capacity to generate 150 megawatts each.





While commissioning Kariba South Hydro Power Station expansion project, President Mnangagwa said he is extremely and pleasantly surprised and grateful for seeing the actualisation of a concept which started in a room in Harare.





President Mnangagwa described the project as a major milestone for the country.





“The Kariba South Hydro Power Expansion Project is a great wonder and it tells of what we can achieve as a government in collaboration with the domestic institutions as well as the importation and collaboration with our partners in order to access technology from friends for the development of the country,” he said.





The President said the completion of the energy project will go a long way in the deduction of foreign importation of energy.





“I am so happy that this has now been achieved. From the moment I cut that ribbon, I am informed that we now have 30 megawatts of power generation transmitted into our national grid,” he said.





He also said this is the state of the art engineering and technology worldwide which is now resident in the country at the Nyaminyami adding that he has no doubt that the people of Zimbabwe or engineers and technicians will definitely look after this asset and maintain it for the good of the country.





Zimbabwe had been experiencing power shortages with a deficit of up to 600 megawatts which were being sourced from regional power utilities which include Eskom of South Africa, Caho-bassa of Mozambique and SNEL of DRC, forcing the nation to spend between $7 million and $10 million weekly.



