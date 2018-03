DZAMARA : COPS PLAYING POLITICS, SAYS MDC

“From the onset, I never minced my words regarding who abducted Itai. That satanic act was executed by the military intelligence under the oversight of Zanu PF. Not only that, up until now, these are the same people who have egregiously stonewalled me (us) every time I (we) tried to engage them about this issue. We tried to engage Mugabe and his government to no avail. From the time Mnangagwa snatched power from Mugabe, I wrote him two letters seeking for a platform to engage. Not once did I get a response,” he said.