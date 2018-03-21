DAD RAPES DAUGHTER, SODOMISES SON

A "perverted" father who allegedly raped his two young daughters and sodomised his son appeared in court yesterday over the horrific sexual abuse.



The 37-year-old, who cannot be named to protect his children, started abusing the sisters who are six and nine years old. He is being charged with two counts of rape and another for aggravated indecent assault for sexually abusing the boy.



The six-year-old girl narrated how he ruthlessly exploited her before regional magistrate Bianca Makawande.



Testifying in camera, the minor said: “He took me from the sofa where I was sleeping and went to his bedroom. He put his privates into my mouth and I cried because of pain. He laid me on the bed and undressed before taking off my underwear and spread my legs apart.



“I asked him what he was doing and he used a damp towel to cover my mouth and threatened to assault me if I disclosed the ordeal. He raped me.”



She claimed to have been sodomised on other occasions and demonstrated how it happened using a female and male doll that are kept in the Victims Friendly Unit. The witness was cross-examined by her father’s lawyer but consistently repeated how the incidents had occurred.





The matter will be back in court tomorrow. Prosecutor Ressie Nyamombe alleged that sometime in October last year, the man’s seven-year-old son was at home with his siblings.



It was alleged that the father took his soon into the bedroom and undressed him before making the boy bend down.



He allegedly sodomised him, holding his mouth tightly to stop the boy from screaming.

After the act, he dressed the boy up and left the room, a court heard.



On February 4, the man’s nine-year-old daughter got into his bedroom to collect her younger sister’s uniform.



It was alleged that the father then locked the door from inside and pulled a towel that he used to gag the girl. He undressed his daughter and raped her.

Later that day, the man took his six-year-old daughter and locked her in his bedroom before raping the child again.



She opened up to her mother and the matter was reported to the police, leading to the father’s arrest.

While at the police station, her siblings began opening up on how they had also been sexually assaulted by their father.



In his defence, the man claims his wife influenced the children to fabricate the rape allegations against him after she found out about an affair he was having with a woman in his neighbourhood. Daily News