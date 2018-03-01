COUPLE COMMITS SUICIDE

A CHIPINGE couple committed suicide by hanging from trusses in their bedroom on Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence.





Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector, Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the deaths of Francisco Mashava (20) and his wife Rebecca Sithole (26) of Plot 3 Ravenshood Farm under Chief Mutema in Chipinge.





“The two were found hanging on ropes inside their bedroom hut on Saturday,” said Insp Kakohwa.





The bodies of the deceased were discovered by Rebbecca’s mother, Nyukase Mashava (49) of Plot 5 Ravenshood, Chipinge.





“Around 10am on Saturday morning Nyukase passed by the couples homestead on her way from the fields.





“She repeatedly knocked on the door but it was not opened. She then proceeded to enter the house only to find the two hanging from the trusses inside the hut,” Insp Kakohwa added.





Two broken cellphones were also found lying on the floor and no suicide note was found.





The exact reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained, the police said. The bodies of the two were taken to Chipinge Hospital for post mortem. Inspector Kakohwa however urged the public to settle domestic disputes amicably and avoid fights that in most cases end tragically for one or either parties.





Meanwhile, police in Mutare have arrested two suspects linked to the robbery and subsequent murder of a 26 -year-old taxi driver whose body was found near Forbes border last week.





Inspector Kakohwa identified the deceased as Wellington Tatenda Musewe of 4392 Hobhouse Phase Two Mutare.





“The man was shot in the head and dumped at a farm near Forbes border post a fortnight ago,” said Insp Kakohwa.





The two accused Leonard Machaka (22) and Talent Michael Matambo (20) of 3136 Chikanga Phase Two have been arrested and are assisting police with investigations. The third suspect Brian Chakandinakira however, is still at large. Inspector Kakohwa said he did not have full details on the case.





“I am yet to get full details concerning that matter,” he said.





It is believed that on the fateful day, February 16, around 1.30am the now deceased was hired by Matambo to take him to Road Motor Services depot. On arrival at the depot Musewe was asked to stop as Matambo had a few items to collect.





The third suspect Chakandinakira is then said to have arrived at the scene and opened fire at the driver killing him on the spot. The two then took the car to Maruni farm where they dumped the body.





Musewe’s body was found last week Monday at an advanced state of decomposition, lying near a stream. According to Insp Kakohwa the body was discovered by Elias Nyamasime (36) a resident of Mutare last Monday who then alerted the police.





“Nyamasime was attending to his field near Forbes and went in search of water at a nearby stream. As he was collecting water he stumbled upon the body lying on the ground facing upwards.





“The man had no identification on him and was dressed in grey shorts and grey T-shirt,” added Insp Kakohwa.



