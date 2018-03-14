COPS DISMISS KIDNAPPING AND BEHEADING REPORTS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has urged members of the public to ignore messages circulating on social media alleging that there is a group of criminals who were kidnapping and beheading people especially children, countrywide.



Police have since warned members of the public against causing unnecessary panic by circulating such messages on WhatsApp. National police spokesman Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi urged members of the public to ignore such messages.



“We encourage members of the public to ignore messages circulating on social media which cause alarm and despondency,” he said.



Chief Supt Nyathi said they were aware of messages circulating in places such as Zvishavane, Binga, Masvingo, Victoria Falls and Bulawayo that children had been kidnapped and beheaded.







“This is totally false information and we urge members of the public to verify any information or approach any nearest police station if they are suspicious of any such messages,” he said.