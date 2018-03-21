A POLICE officer, who was transferred to Jotsholo from Tsholotsho following a sex scandal in 2015, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.
A police source said Constable Pisirai Choenda allegedly detained the 13 year old overnight and released her in the morning last week. Chronicle
COP RAPES TEEN
