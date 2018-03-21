COP RAPES TEEN

Wednesday, 21 March 2018

Wednesday, March 21, 2018  NewsdzeZimbabwe

A POLICE officer, who was transferred to Jotsholo from Tsholotsho following a sex scandal in 2015, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

 A police source said Constable Pisirai Choenda allegedly detained the 13 year old overnight and released her in the morning last week. Chronicle

