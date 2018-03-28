COP ESCAPES FROM POLICE CELLS





A POLICE officer from Mbizo 16, Kwekwe, is in trouble after allegedly breaking out of cells at the Fairbridge detention barracks following his arrest for an undisclosed offence.





Tafadzwa Mpofu (27) denied the charge of escape from lawful custody when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi on Tuesday. He was remanded in custody to tomorrow.





The court heard that Mpofu was a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and on May 27, 2015, at around 7pm he was locked up in a cell at ZRP Fairbridge detention barracks together with other inmates.





Clifford Chimuti a police officer based at ZRP Fairbridge camp and his workmate Abigail Nyathi checked the cells at around 3am and discovered that Mpofu was missing.

It is alleged that Mpofu had broken the main screen door and escaped while other inmates were asleep.



