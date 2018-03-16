CIVIL SERVANTS PAY DATES OUT

Government has released the public service pay and pension payment dates for this month.



In his letter to the chairman of the Civil Service Commission Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah, Chairman Health Services Board Dr Lovemore Mbengeranwa and acting Secretary for the Judicial Service Commission Mr Walter Chikwana, dated March 8, Finance and Economic Development Secretary Mr Willard Manungo said payment of salaries and pensions would run from March 16 to 29.





“Treasury advises that pay dates for public servants and pensioners for the month of March 2018 be as follows: Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe and the Health Sector will be paid on March 16, while the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services will be paid on March 20,” reads the letter.





“The Education Sector will receive its pay on March 23, while the rest of the service will receive their pay on March 27. Pensioners will receive their payments on Mach 29.





“As previously advised, the 2017 13th cheque for the Air Force of Zimbabwe will be processed on 16 March 2018, whilst those for the Health Sector will be processed on 21 March 2018.”





Mr Manungo said wage bill payment dates for the month of April would be communicated in due course.