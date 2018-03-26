CHIWENGA IN INDIA





Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga is in India where he met that country’s President, Ram Nath Kovind and sealed a US$2 billion solar deal.





In a telephone interview with the ZBC News, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India, Cde Maxwell Ranga said the two held discussions on wide ranging topics including the international solar alliance, which Zimbabwe will sign.





He said after an agreement on the signing of the solar alliance, Zimbabwe will benefit from the US$2 billion agreement.





Ambassador Ranga said the Vice President also met members of the Confederation of India Industries (CII) who were impressed by Zimbabwe’s new investment guide.





He added discussions were mainly on areas of agriculture, mining, power, healthy and pharmaceuticals, and the business people promised to come to Zimbabwe next week to explore some investment opportunities.



