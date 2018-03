CHIVAYO'S GWANDA SOLAR PROJECT COLLAPSES

"As a direct consequence to the employer's ill-advised and duplicitous conduct, Zacc has instituted a misled criminal investigation into the affairs of the contractor. These investigations have only served to be an antagonistic and hostile factor to the conclusions of negotiations on funding the EPC contract with institutions such as CBZ bank. Zacc has since served CBZ with a warrant of search and seizure empowering the investigating officials the authority to among other things, inspect the contractor's bank statements and enquire on information pertaining to the operation of the account," Chivayo highlighted.