CHIPANGA : I REFUSED TO JOIN NPF

Former Zanu-PF national youth secretary Mr Kudzanayi Chipanga has said National Patriotic Front officials must stop pestering him to join them since his vote belongs to President Mnangagwa. Mr Chipanga was dismissed from Zanu-PF last year, for associating with the G40 cabal that sought to elevate former President Cde Robert Mugabe’s wife — Grace — to the presidency of the party and the country.



In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Mr Chipanga said the NPF had been sending him emissaries to persuade him to join the Ambrose Mutinhiri fronted political outfit whose formation Cde Mugabe and his wife engineered at their Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale, Harare.



“They have been sending emissaries to engage me since January this year to join them,” said Mr Chipanga. “I refused to join them and I will not join them.



“I have not joined any other political party. I do not intend to join any other political party. My intention is very clear. I have written a letter to Zanu-PF to seek re-admission. I am still patiently waiting for the response from Zanu-PF.



“If they re-admit me I will be very glad to serve the revolutionary party as an ordinary card carrying member. If they do not re-admit me then its tough luck for me. I will go full time into farming as I am a proud beneficiary of the land reform programme.







“Even if Zanu-PF does not re-admit me, I will still vote for President Mnangagwa. I will still vote for Zanu-PF because it is my constitutional right to do so. No one has a right to question my choice.





“I will vote for President Mnangagwa because it is my right to vote for a person of my choice.”

Mr Chipanga’s remarks came barely a week after some former Zanu-PF MPs who were linked with the NPF, denied association with the opposition party.





These included Mr Makhosini Hlongwane, Dr Walter Mzembi, Mr Jeppy Jaboon, Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe and legislators Mr Simbaneuta Mudarikwa and Mr Edgar Mbwembwe.

Remarks by Mr Chipanga suggest that the NPF, which yesterday released a statement saying it was going to contest in this year’s election, appears desperate for membership. This is contrary to its claims that it commands a lot of following in Zanu-PF. Herald