CHIDHUMO PROTEGE NOW PREACHER

An ex-convict from Mutoko who frequented the courts to answer to 70 counts of such serious crimes as rape and robbery has turned to preaching and is currently in Masvingo town where he is spreading the word of God and exposing his evil past.

Forty-three-year-old Christian Bvunzawabaya Kabasa said he spent most of his time behind bars having started stealing at a very tender age.

Kabasa said he was initiated into criminal activities bythe late notorious robber and

murderer,Stephen Chidhumo, days after meeting him in Nyamapanda.