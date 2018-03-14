CHIDHAKWA BANNED, ACCUSED OF WORKING WITH G40

ZANU-PF Mashonaland West Province has served the former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa with a 14 day prohibition order barring him from carrying out any party activities. In a letter to Cde Chidhakwa dated March 12, 2018, Mashonaland West Province Disciplinary Committee chairperson Cde Keith Guzah said Cde Chidhakwa was engaging the G40 cabal and working to undermine the President Mnangagwa led administration.



“You are hereby served with a prohibition order for 14 days. You should cease forthwith carrying out any party activities. A list of charges related to your misconduct are attached herewith.”



The charges include plotting to oust President Mnangagwa from office as President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF.



Cde Chidhakwa is also accused of corruption at party and Government levels, abuse of office and aiding and abating criminal elements around the former president, Mr Mugabe, with the view to tarnish President Mnangagwa’s image.







Cde Guzah said all other ancillary charges would be availed to Cde Chidhakwa in the hearing.





Cde Chidhakwa was relieved of his duties in November last year when President Mnangagwa announced a new Cabinet. Cde Chidhakwa was arrested in December last year on charges of corruption by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

He was arrested again last month together with his former permanent secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga on a separate charges of abuse of office. Herald