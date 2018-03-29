CHAMISA PURGES KHUPE ALLIES

There were chaotic scenes on Wednesday at MDC-T headqaurters at Harvest House during a provincial executive meeting to consider eligibility of parliamentary candidates, as Mr Nelson Chamisa’s camp sought to purge those he accuses of supporting breakaway vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe.



Mr Chamisa has since moved in to remove senior officials linked to Dr Khupe, with Mashonaland East provincial chairperson, Mr Piniel Denga, being one of the victims.



Part of the chaos at Harvest House on Wednesday emanated from the barring of Mr Denga from signing application forms for aspiring candidates as the Mashonaland East provincial chairperson.

Mr Denga, who was a legislator for Mbare during the Seventh Parliament, was suspended by the party’s provincial executive for allegedly denigrating Mr Chamisa.





Sources within the party said Mashonaland East province suspended Mr Denga last weekend and party provincial secretary Mr Herbert Zinyama has since written a letter to the national executive on the matter.





Some of the allegations against Mr Denga included denigrating Mr Chamisa through messages allegedly sent on social media, removing the party logo on party vehicles and abuse of party funds meant for polling agents.





Sources said Mr Denga allegedly communicated with fellow party members denigrating Mr Chamisa whom he referred to as “Cobra”.





The party’s provincial executive met this week at Harvest House to consider CVs submitted by party members from the province and tempers flared during the meeting, as Mr Denga refused to recognise his suspension.

Sources that attended the meeting said there were heated exchanges between Mr Denga on one hand and the provincial executive led by Mr Zinyama, as he defied the suspension and signed nomination forms for the candidates. Herald